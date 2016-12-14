EXTREME CONDITIONS DEMAND EXTREME INSTRUMENTS: OWN DANNY LILKER'S BRUTAL TRUTH BASS

“Works fine, but looks a little beat up due to being my main bass during Brutal Truth's career in the early 90s.”

So reads the no doubt understated Ebay listing for the US-made B.C. Rich 4-string bass extreme music trailblazer and living heavy metal legend Danny Lilker -- revisit our "Better Living the Danny Lilker Way" for a reminder of the man's unquestionable supremacy -- deployed on such landmark Brutal Truth grinders as Extreme Conditions Demand Extreme Responses and Need To Control as well as S.O.D.'s 1992 Live at Budokan.

An instrument, in other words, which helped summon forth "Chaos, destruction, and feedback in a haze of weed smoke" -- as Lilker puts it when asked to briefly describe this era of aural liberation.

Intrigued? So were your good pals at Decibel so we hit up the always convivial paradigm smasher for the inside scoop...

What prompted you to part with the bass now?

Our cats are now considered 'senior' in age and are having various ailments that are adding up to a lot of veterinary bills. As my wife and I did not have children, they are our children and we need to make sure they are taken care of as much as we can so they can live out the remaining years of their lives in the best health as possible.

Are you at all melancholy/nostalgic over doing so?

Sure, that bass meant a lot to me and definitely played a huge role in the early BT days, but I have a Warwick endorsement now anyway...